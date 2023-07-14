The Baylor track and field team has made three additions to its full-time coaching staff.

The group includes Brandon Richards and Wilbert London Jr., who had already been serving in volunteer assistant roles, along with Chase Hood, who rejoins the Bears after serving a year as a volunteer assistant at Colorado State.

London has been working with Baylor in a volunteer role since 2016, when his son Wil London III joined the team from Waco High. Baylor head coach Michael Ford said that London gets along really well with both BU’s athletes and parents.

Richards is in his 10th season with the team, now moving into a full-time role. He works with the squad’s pole vaulters, and helped former Bear KC Lightfoot win an indoor NCAA title in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to having him continue the excellence in our pole vault tradition," Ford said.

Hood will coach the Bears’ multi-event performers as well as assist with the jumpers and vaulters. In his own days as a competitor, he was a state champion pole vaulter at Bosqueville and an all-Big 12 performer for Baylor.