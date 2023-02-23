The city of Lubbock sits at a higher altitude than many cities in Texas, at an elevation of more than 3,200 feet.

For track and field athletes, that’s both a good and bad thing. Basically, it comes down to this: Are you a runner, a jumper or a thrower?

For runners, competing at a higher altitude tends to be more grueling, and doesn’t always equate to great times. But objects (and people) travel farther in those loftier elevations, so the jumpers and throwers aren’t complaining at all.

Honestly, nobody on the Baylor track and field team is complaining, since it’s time for the Big 12 Indoor Championships. This is when the season gets good.

“I’ve actually been pleased,” said second-year BU head coach Michael Ford. “We had a stint where we opened up really fast and we threw far and jumped well. And then, I think going into that third week in a row, we had a little lull, and I think we got it back when we went to Clemson. So, I’m looking forward to going into conference. I think pretty much everyone’s healthy and ready to go.”

Asked who could score well at the Big 12 meet, Ford grinned and said, “I hope everyone we bring, that’s always the plan.”

Of course, some athletes have more realistic medal hopes than others. The Baylor men feature top four times or marks in five different events. The 4x400-meter relay team ranks second in the conference with a top time of 3:04.37 clocked at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas. Meanwhile, Demar Francis (20.84, 200), Nathaniel Ezekiel (1:08.75, 600 yards), Ben Conacher (17-7.25, pole vault) and Cole Hardan (61-3, shot put) all rank fourth in the conference in their respective events.

Hardan’s best-ever Big 12 finish is fifth, but the sixth-year senior is throwing as well as ever and expects a major climb up the medal stand.

“I’ve told Mike in the past year, because I’m a sixth year, ‘There’s always next year. It’s going to be ironed out next year.’ I’d always come up just a hair short,” Hardan said. “And it’s bothered me for five years. So, my motto for this year is ‘No Gas Left in the Tank.’ I’m just going to throw myself at it. So far it’s been working for indoors.”

The BU women enter the meet with top-four conference times or marks in six different events. That includes two athletes who are No. 2 in the Big 12 in their respective events: Lily Williams in the 600 yards (1:20.21) and Annamaria Kostarellis in the 5,000 (15:44.95), along with the 4x400 relay squad, whose season-best of 3:34.22 is second only to the 3:26.73 belonging to Texas. Additionally, Imaobong Uko ranks third in the 400 (53.01), Koi Johnson is fourth in the triple jump (42-10.25) and Williams comes in at fourth in the 800 (2:06.14).

Senior sprinter Mariah Ayers said she loves the high-banked track in Lubbock. Ayers is aiming to go under 23 seconds in the 200, as her personal best time indoors is 23.1.

“I feel like when you’re coming off of it, if you get out good enough, then the momentum can help you get back up the bank. So, it’s a fast track,” Ayers said.

It’s also a track that Baylor knows its way around. The Bears generally race in Lubbock at least once every indoor season, and did so for the Corky Classic six weeks ago.

“I think familiarity is always a good thing,” Ford said. “They know how the track feels, they know what the surface is like when they throw and also when they jump. For us, it’s almost like a home meet because we’ve been there so many times over the last few years, especially with COVID. We went there one year like four or five times in a row, so we’re real familiar with it. They do a great job hosting track championship meets and regular meets, so it’ll be pretty good.”