Baylor track and field headed to Aggie Invite
Following an opening meet that was “about as good as I can remember,” according to head coach Todd Harbour, the Baylor track and field team returns to action Saturday in College Station.

The Bears will compete at A&M’s Aggie Invitational along with the host Aggies, Houston, TCU, UTSA and the Utah women. Though the highlight of last week’s season opener in Lubbock featured junior KC Lightfoot setting the NCAA record in the pole vault, Baylor rolled out a slew of strong performances. It currently has 14 men’s and women’s athletes ranked in the top 16 in the country in their respective events.

Besides Lightfoot, the BU men’s 4x400 relay team is ranked No. 1 nationally, as Dillon Bedell, Hasani Barr, Chris DuPree and Matthew Moorer clocked in at 3:08.87 in Lubbock.

