Baylor track and field headed to Arkansas for star-studded meet

Baylor track and field will head to one of college track’s go-to venues when it heads to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The meet will feature nine of the top 15 ranked men’s teams in the country, as well as nine of the top 16 on the women’s side.

Baylor enters the first round of rankings with the men’s team sitting just outside the Top 25 at No. 28. In the regional rankings, both BU squads sit at No. 4 behind Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Bears still have nine entries sitting top-16 in the nation, with the men’s 4x400 highest at No. 3 nationally. In the field, Koi Johnson is at No. 15 in the triple jump, while Ben Conacher is 16th in the pole vault.

The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.