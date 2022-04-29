Baylor track and field headed to LSU for final conference tuneup

Baylor’s nationally ranked track and field teams will close out the regular season in the bayou, as they compete at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.

The Baylor men are ranked 11th and the women are 17th in the latest national rankings. The BU men are led by a pair of athletes who hold the No. 1 spot in the NCAA in their respective events in Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin and Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles.

Baylor will compete against Alabama, Alcorn State, Arkansas, Florida, host LSU, Meridian Community College, New Orleans, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas at the LSU Invite, along with a large number of professional athletes.

Following this meet, Baylor’s next action will come May 13 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Lubbock.