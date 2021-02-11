 Skip to main content
Baylor track and field heading to pair of meets
Baylor’s track and field team will try to divide and conquer this weekend, as a portion of the team competes at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock while others head to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.

These mark the team’s final tuneups before the Big 12 Indoor Championships in two weeks.

The Baylor women are ranked No. 12 nationally, while the men dropped out of the Top 25 after an open date last week.

“We’re splitting up for the first time this year,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “We decided to send the (running) crew to Iowa State to get something done in the middles and distances. It’s always a tough challenge to split up, but it’s something we felt like we needed to do to help us become a better team overall for conference in two weeks.”

