Baylor track and field heading to pair of meets

Baylor’s track and field team will try to divide and conquer this weekend, as a portion of the team competes at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock while others head to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.

The Baylor women are ranked No. 12 nationally, while the men dropped out of the Top 25 after an open date last week.

“We’re splitting up for the first time this year,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “We decided to send the (running) crew to Iowa State to get something done in the middles and distances. It’s always a tough challenge to split up, but it’s something we felt like we needed to do to help us become a better team overall for conference in two weeks.”