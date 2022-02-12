Baylor track and field secures four golds at Texas Tech meet

LUBBOCK — Baylor’s track and field team picked up gold medals in four events at the Texas Tech Shootout on Saturday, the Bears’ final regular season meet before conference.

Mariah Ayers won gold in the women’s 200, clocking 23.18, a personal best. Ayers also helped the Bears’ 4x400 relay squad to a first-place finish. The foursome of Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake and Ayers registered a winning time of 3:33.86.

The Bears also won the men’s 4x400 at 3:06.09, while its “B” team finished third. BU’s winning squad consisted of Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer, Jayson Baldridge and Trey Fields.

In another middle-distance event that’s not always on a meet schedule, freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel won the men’s 600 yards with the No. 2 all-time time at Baylor, 1:08.41.

Baylor will now gear up for the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 25-26 at Ames, Iowa.