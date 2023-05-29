Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baylor will send 14 entries on to the upcoming NCAA Track and Field Championships after the weekend’s NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif. That includes eight event qualifiers on the men’s side and six more on the women’s.

Among the women, advancing through to nationals were the 4x100-meter relay team and the 4x400 team, along with Mariah Ayers in the 200, Gontse Morake in the 400-meter hurdles, Koi Johnson in the triple jump and Annamaria Kostarellis in the 10,000. Baylor’s sprint relay team of Ayers, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard and Michaela Francois set a school record in the quarterfinal round at 43.21.

For the Baylor men, Demar Francis and Kamden Jackson both zipped through in the 200 to advance to nationals. They’ll be joined by Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi in the javelin, Ben Conacher in the pole vault, Nathaniel Ezekiel in the 400 hurdles, Matthew Moorer and Hasani Barr in the 400, and the 4x400 relay team, which posted the fastest time of either regional meet at 3:02.20.

The NCAA Championships are slated for June 6-10 in Austin.