Baylor track and field set to compete at Texas Relays

It’s always one of the busiest and more fun track meets of the season. It’s Texas Relays time.

Baylor will be among the many Division I teams in action this week at UT’s Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The Bears are coming off a solid opening conference meet at TCU last weekend that featured 22 top-three performances. Caira Pettaway was a double gold medalist in Fort Worth for the Bears, as she ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team in addition to winning the long jump at 20-10.5.

Matthew Moorer will be looking to chase down his second gold of the outdoor season in the 400. He opened with a winning time of 46.18 at TCU.

As always, the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will also host some of the top high school athletes in the state, including some of the best from Central Texas.

The meet starts Wednesday with the multi-event performers and runs through Saturday.