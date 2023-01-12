Baylor track and field to hit ground running at Corky Classic

Mom always said not to run in the house, but the athletes for the Baylor track and field teams didn’t get the memo.

Baylor will open up the 2023 indoor season on Friday and Saturday at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, hosted by Texas Tech. The Bears welcome back 12 All-Americans from a productive 2022 season that yielded 12 new school records across both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Corky Classic, named for former Texas Tech track and field coach Corky Oglesby, will feature a field of 20 teams. It will also mark the debut for 15 new Baylor athletes. For the women, Simone Ballard, Aïcha Moumin, Lillianna Ifft, Alexis Brown, Nikayla Fitzgerald, Makayla Long, Kourtney Kennard, Allie Scott and Keviah Ealy look for their first marks with Baylor, while Demar Francis, Aren Spencer, Chandlar Ifft, Cooper Mack, Gary Moore and Ricquan Graham suit up for the first time for the men.

“The Corky Classic is the first step to our ultimate goal of reaching Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA Indoor Championships,” Baylor head coach Michael Ford said.