Baylor track athletes headed to Texas Tech, Vanderbilt meets
Baylor track athletes headed to Texas Tech, Vanderbilt meets

Baylor's track and field teams will look to divide and conquer this weekend, as they have athletes compete at both the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock and the Indoor Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., this Friday and Saturday.

Aaliyah Miller, Ellie Friesen, Ryan Day and Ryan Hodge, alongside distance coach David Barnett, make the trip to Vanderbilt, while the rest of the squad heads to Lubbock for any last tune-ups before the Big 12 Indoor Championships in two weeks.

The Red Raiders are will host a big field at their meet, including Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as well as future Big 12 foe BYU.

The Bears currently have nine athletes ranked in the national top-25 lists in their respective events, as well as both men’s and women’s 4x400 relay teams. That's led by sophomore Ackera Nugent, who ranks No. 4 nationally in the women's 60-meter hurdles as she tries to win a second straight NCAA title in the event.

