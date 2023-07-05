In the world of track and field, it’s time for the national championships, and several Baylor athletes are ready to step into the starting blocks.

The USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Thursday in Eugene, Oregon, aka “Tracktown.” Baylor’s Mariah Ayers (women’s 200), Kamden Jackson (men’s 200) and Matthew Moorer (men’s 400) will take part, as they look to try to qualify for the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Championships in August in Budapest, Hungary.

Former Bears in action include Trayvon Bromell (100), Wil London (400), Aaliyah Miller (800) and KC Lightfoot (pole vault). Lightfoot set a new American record in the vault earlier this summer, clearing 19-11.

In the Under-20 portion of the meet, Baylor sophomore Gary Moore Jr. is entered in all three throwing events, the hammer, discus and shot put.

At the Nigerian National Championships, Baylor’s Imaobong Uko (women’s 400) and Nathaniel Ezekiel (men’s 400 hurdles) will both be competing. Baylor also has five representatives in the Jamaican National Championships — Ricquan Graham (men’s 100, 200), Kavia Francis (women’s 400), Demar Francis (men’s 400) and Gontse Morake (women’s 400 hurdles).