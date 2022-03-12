Baylor track closes out indoor season at NCAA meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Baylor women’s 4x400 relay just missed out on an All-America finish to close out the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

The Bears finished ninth with a time of 3:35.79. Running on the Baylor team were Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake and Mariah Ayers.

Arkansas won the race, just ahead of Texas.

The Baylor men’s 4x400 relay finished 11th overall,also missing out on an All-America honor. The Bears were without their normal anchor runner Trey Fields due to injury. Without Fields, BU’s foursome of Dillon Bedell, Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Matthew Moorer clocked in at 3:08.59.

Texas A&M bested longtime rival Texas for the 4x400 relay title, as the Aggies ran a facility-record 3.04.16 to UT’s 3:04.55.

That puts an end to Baylor’s indoor season, as the Bears now turn their attention to the outdoor campaign. Baylor will compete at the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth next weekend.