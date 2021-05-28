Baylor track faces weather delays at NCAA West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION — Hurry up and wait.

That’s what the Baylor track and field team (along with all the other teams) had to do at the NCAA West Prelims on Friday, as bad weather in the Brazos Valley forced a delay and postponement of Friday’s men’s quarterfinals.

Baylor’s Howard Fields III (400), Deshaun Jones and Eli Morris (110 hurdles), and Kamden Jackson (100, 200) were all slated to compete in quarterfinal races on Friday, as they look to advance on to the NCAA meet in Oregon.

Then the women’s quarterfinal races were slotted for Saturday, but that schedule is now in flux due to the weather.