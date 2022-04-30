Baylor track gathers two golds at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. — With head coach Michael Ford calling it “another solid meet,” the Baylor track and field teams gathered a pair of gold medals at the star-studded LSU Invitational on Saturday.

National leader Zaza Nnamdi won another men's javelin title, in the process beating the 2021 NCAA champion from LSU, Tzuriel Pedigo. Nnamdi tossed 239-8 for the win.

In the women’s 1,500 meters, Baylor had a 1-2-3 finish, led by Ellie Friesen’s gold. Her winning time was 4:30:24. She was followed by teammates Taylor Whitfield in second and Hayden Gold in third.

Other podium performances included Imaobong Uko, second in the women’s 400, Aaliyah Miller, second in the women's 800, and Ackera Nugent, third in the women’s 100 hurdles.

This marked Baylor’s final regular-season meet of the season, as the Bears will now start gearing up for the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in two weeks.