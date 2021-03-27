Baylor track grabs multiple golds at Texas Relays

AUSTIN — Baylor's annual venture down to the Texas Relays led to several gold medal finishes.

One of the highlights on Saturday's final day was the BU men's 4x100 relay team. The foursome of Maxwell Willis, Isaiah Cunningham, Ryan Croson and Kamden Jackson executed a splendid race to take gold. They clocked 39.11 seconds, the fifth-best time in school history.

Earlier in the meet, KC Lightfoot kept up his perfect 2021 season with a win in the pole vault, clearing 19-01/4. That jump tied Bill Payne for the second-best outdoor mark in program history.

Tuesdi Tidwell finished second in the women's pole vault for Baylor, going 14-5.5.

Aaliyah Miller, an NCAA champion in the 800 during the indoor season, won the 1,500 title in Austin in her outdoor debut. She recorded a personal-best time of 4:23.73.

The Bears will compete on their home track for the first time next Saturday, hosting the Baylor Invitational. It's the first of two home meets, as they'll also host the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 16.