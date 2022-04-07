 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor track headed to A&M this weekend

  • 0

The Baylor track teams will reunite with an old conference rival when they compete at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Invitational this weekend in College Station.

Both Baylor teams are ranked in the top 10 in the latest national poll, as the BU men come in at No. 5 while the women are at No. 7. Baylor is coming off a strong effort at last week’s Baylor Invitational at Clyde Hart Stadium, where the Bears racked up 21 event wins and several personal bests.

The BU men still have three athletes ranked No. 1 nationally in their respective events in Nathaniel Ezekiel (400 hurdles), Johnny Brackins (long jump) and Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (javelin).

In addition to the host Aggies and Baylor, the meet will feature men’s and women’s teams from Houston, UTSA, Texas State, Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M, Purdue, Rice, Sam Houston State, UT-Tyler, Texas Southern, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as the SMU women.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates: “I can guarantee you this, this group here and women of the WNBA , we’re not going to forget about Brittney Griner,” USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Brittney's not here, we’re going to do the things she would have done. She’s very philanthropic. Try to honor her in that way until the highest level of government can work this out.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert