Baylor track headed to A&M this weekend

The Baylor track teams will reunite with an old conference rival when they compete at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Invitational this weekend in College Station.
Both Baylor teams are ranked in the top 10 in the latest national poll, as the BU men come in at No. 5 while the women are at No. 7. Baylor is coming off a strong effort at last week’s Baylor Invitational at Clyde Hart Stadium, where the Bears racked up 21 event wins and several personal bests.
The BU men still have three athletes ranked No. 1 nationally in their respective events in Nathaniel Ezekiel (400 hurdles), Johnny Brackins (long jump) and Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (javelin).
In addition to the host Aggies and Baylor, the meet will feature men’s and women’s teams from Houston, UTSA, Texas State, Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M, Purdue, Rice, Sam Houston State, UT-Tyler, Texas Southern, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as the SMU women.