Baylor track headed to Texas for outdoor opener

The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships are slated for next week, but the Baylor track and field team will get an early start on the outdoor season when it sends 12 athletes to Austin for the Longhorn Invitational on Saturday.

Seniors Ryan Croson (200, 400) and Maxwell Willis (100, 200) are set to make their season debuts as neither had indoor eligibility remaining, and junior Chris Stoudt will make his first appearance as a Bear in the javelin.

On the women’s side, grad transfer Destiny Collins from Texas returns to her old stomping grounds to make her Baylor debut in the 1,500 meters.

The 13-team field includes four of Baylor’s Big 12 rivals: Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

