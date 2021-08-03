Baylor track hires Barnett to lead cross country, distance runners

BU track hires Barnett to lead cross country

The Baylor Track & Field program announced the hiring of David Barnett as head cross country/distance coach on Tuesday.

“I’d like to welcome David Barnett to our Baylor Track & Field/Cross Country program and to the Baylor Family,” new Baylor head coach Michael Ford said. “I’m looking forward to David leading our cross country and distance program here at Baylor. He has done a great job developing student-athletes at the conference and national level, and I’m looking forward to having him on our staff.”

Barnett comes to Baylor from Auburn University, where he served as cross country head coach since 2017. The Oneonta, Ala., native coached an NCAA Champion, three NCAA medalists, nine All Americans, 12 NCAA qualifiers and eight SEC medalists during his time at Auburn. Barnett’s athletes combined to set 15 school records and were part of multiple top-10 and top-15 team finishes nationally.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Barnett said. “I appreciate the opportunity from Coach Ford and the administration. It’s a great program with great history, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success.”