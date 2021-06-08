Baylor track looking for strong finishing kick at NCAAs

Will it be a golden sunset for the Baylor track and field team?

The Bears will chase more gold medals at the season-ending NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, beginning Wednesday at Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Baylor won three individual NCAA titles during the indoor season, and the Bears would like to pocket a few more this week. The Baylor women enter the meet ranked 15th nationally, but BU head coach Todd Harbour said that bunch is pursuing a finish better than their ranking.

“We’ve got another shot at being top 10,” Harbour said. “That would be a great year for the ladies, finished ninth indoor.”

The Baylor men, however, will run the leadoff leg of the meet on Wednesday, as freshman Kamden Jackson (100), senior Howard Fields III (400) and the 4x400 relay team compete in semifinal races.

The BU women will get started Thursday, led by a pair of stars who will be gunning for their second NCAA titles of 2021 in Ackera Nugent (100 hurdles, 100 meters) and Aaliyah Miller (800). Also representing Baylor will be Tuesdi Tidwell (pole vault) and Alex Madlock (long jump, triple jump), along with the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

The running finals for the men are Friday while the running finals for the women, along with Madlock’s triple jump final, are Saturday.