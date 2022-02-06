Baylor track nabs one gold, many PRs at A&M meet

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s track and field athletes picked up 10 personal-best times at the Texas A&M-hosted Charlie Thomas Invitational over the weekend.
Matthew Moorer captured the Bears’ lone win in the 200-meter dash, clocking 20.89 seconds. On the women’s side, senior Tuesdi Tidwell nabbed a bronze medal in the pole vault, clearing 13-9.
Baylor rested some of its top performers, including men’s quarter-miler Howard Fields and women’s hurdler Ackera Nugent.
The Bears will compete at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock next weekend.
