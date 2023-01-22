Baylor track pockets two gold medals, one school record in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Baylor track and field team turned in some nice moments in their second meet of the season on Saturday, the New Mexico-hosted Martin Luther King Invitational.

The highlights included a pair of wins, a new school record, and a top-10 NCAA all-time indoor mark.

In the men’s pole vault, Baylor’s Ben Conacher won gold, clearing 17-4.75 on his first attempt, a mark that proved strong enough to beat the rest of the field.

In the women’s mile, Annamaria Kostarellis set the pace and won with a time of 4:54, dusting the field by a full eight seconds. Perhaps Kostarellis had a home-track advantage of sorts, as she transferred to Baylor from New Mexico.

Lily Williams boosted her personal-best in the 600 meters on Saturday, crossing the line second overall with a time of 1:27.57, which was good enough for No. 10 all-time in NCAA history.

Koi Johnson hit a new personal-best of 42-2¼ to finish with a silver medal in the women’s triple jump.

Baylor will be back in action next weekend at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.