GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Baylor grabbed two silver medals to open up action at the Tom Jones Memorial on Friday at the Percy Beard Track and James G. Pressly Stadium.

Ukuru Koko took second in the men's high jump and Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi grabbed a silver in the men's javelin.

In his best mark since joining the Baylor squad, Kojo cleared 6-8¼, just missing the 6-10¼ bar that would’ve given him a new personal best. Also in silver, Prosper Nnamdi threw a 232-1 to take second behind the national leader, Keyshawn Strachan from Auburn.