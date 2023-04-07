The Baylor track and field teams will return to action Saturday at the North Texas Classic in Denton for a one-day meet.

On the women’s side, the pole vault and the 200-meter dash are the most-populated events with Bears, with four entries each. For the men, four Bears will find a lane in the 400 meters, including Hasani Barr, who will make his outdoor debut after qualifying for the final of the NCAA indoor meet in the event.

BU is coming off a busy week at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. The women’s 4x200 relay broke a program records, while both 4x400-meter relays hit season-high marks.

In the most recent national rankings released on Monday, the BU men moved up to No. 18, while the women continue fighting for a spot in the Top 25.