Baylor track seizes pole vault, 400 wins at A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s track and field team didn’t quite soar as high in its second weekend as it did in its first, but it was still a strong follow-up showing overall.

Coming off an NCAA record last week, Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot didn’t match that same feat, but he still locked up another impressive win. Lightfoot soared to a facility-record 19-41/4 (5.90 meters), only an inch-and-a-half off his record vault from last weekend. That performance was more than enough to win gold, more than two feet above second-place finisher Christyan Sampy of Houston.

Baylor flexed in the men’s 400, going 1-2-3 behind freshman Christopher Dupree (47.59 seconds), junior Matthew Moorer (47.83) and freshman Dillon Bedell (48.42). However, host Texas A&M earned a measure of redemption by winning the 4x400 relay over the Bears later in the day, as the Aggies came in at 3:06.28 to BU’s 3:08.38.

Another freshman who flashed her staggering potential was Ackera Nugent. The hurdler from Jamaica threw down a blistering time of 8.08 to win over Texas A&M senior Kaylah Robinson (8.26), who had the fastest time in the prelims earlier in the day. Nugent was only a hundredth of a second off the meet record set by Georgia’s Kendell Williams in 2017 and also ranks second in the NCAA.

The Bears also turned in a bevy of runner-up and third-place finishes on the day. Baylor will return to action next weekend in Lubbock for the Texas Tech Invitational. It’s the second of four trips to Lubbock in the indoor season, as Tech will also host the Big 12 Championships.