Baylor track shuffles staff, adds new recruit

The Baylor track and field program announced a pair of staff changes on Wednesday.
The Bears promoted Stacey Smith to associate head coach and announced the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach.
Fredrick comes to Waco from Black Hills (S.D.) State University, where she spent the past season. She’ll work with Baylor’s cross country team and distance runners. Smith, who has coached at Baylor for the past 20 years, makes the move from associate head women’s coach to associate head coach of the entire BU track program. She’s a La Vega graduate and a former NCAA champion triple jumper for Baylor.
Additionally, Baylor signed Jackie Addy as a transfer from Florida. Her top cross country finish was a 20th-place effort at the UCF Invitational last year. In high school, she was a two-time USATF Junior Olympic gold medalist in both the 1,500 and 3,000.