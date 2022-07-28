 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor track signs sprinter from Jamaica

Jamaica has produced some strong sprinters in recent years, and Baylor is hoping to tap into that pipeline. The BU men’s track and field program has signed Ricquan Graham, who is expected to help the Bears in both the 100 and 200.

Graham hails from Kingston, Jamaica, and the Wolmer’s Trust High School for Boys there. He owns personal-best times of 10.37 seconds in the 100 and 20.66 in the 200.

Graham joins a loaded BU sprint crew that is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA Championships and which set a school record in the 2022 season.

