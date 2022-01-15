Baylor track squad sweeps 4x400 golds at Texas Tech meet

LUBBOCK — Baylor’s track and field team opened with several strong performances at the season-opening Corky Classic on Saturday.

For the BU men, Matthew Moorer won the 200-meter dash in a time of 20.83. The Bears also picked up a win in their first 4x400 relay of the season. The foursome of Isaiah Cunningham, Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell and Nathaniel Ezekiel clocked in at 3:09.27, just ahead of South Plains College, which ran 3:09.68. And that group didn’t even include senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, who took care of business in the 400, taking gold in 47.24 seconds.

On the women’s side, BU sophomore Ackera Nugent led a 1-2-3 Bear finish in the 60-meter dash. Nugent won gold at 7.27 seconds, followed by teammates Sydney Washington (7.33) and Caira Pettaway (7.38). The Bears also made it a clean sweep in the 4x400, as the women won with a time of 3:39.48, just ahead of host Texas Tech (3:39.83).

Baylor will compete at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational next weekend in Iowa City, Iowa.