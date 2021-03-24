Baylor track takes block for Texas Relays

The Baylor track and field team will head to Austin for the 93rd annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Thursday through Saturday.

The Texas Relays always stands out as one of the biggest and most enjoyable meets of the season for the Bears. “It’s always a great weekend and one that our student-athletes look forward to competing in each year,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said.

Baylor will take virtually a full squad to Austin, with many athletes making their outdoor debuts. That includes Aaliyah Miller, one of three athletes to take home NCAA titles during the indoor season as she won the women’s 800. She was named to the Bowerman Award Watch List on Wednesday. The Bowerman Award is essentially track and field’s Heisman, honoring the top athlete in the sport.