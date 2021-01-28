Baylor track team returns to Lubbock

Baylor’s track and field team will head back to Lubbock for the second time in three weeks when it competes at the Texas Tech Invitational and Multis on Friday and Saturday.
The Bears submitted scores of memorable showings in their season-opening meet two weeks ago at Tech, the Corky Classic. That included BU pole vaulter KC Lightfoot setting the NCAA indoor record.
Baylor’s men are ranked 25th nationally and the women are 12th. They’ll face a solid field in Lubbock that includes the host Red Raiders, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Angelo State and Houston Baptist.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
