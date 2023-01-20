Baylor track teams looking to flex muscles in 2023 season

When you’re wearing a bit of Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair-style bling, you can’t help but flex a bit.

Of course, that’s not why Michael Ford introduced a pair of ’rasslin-style championship belts to the Baylor track and field team. The second-year BU head coach simply wanted to create some healthy competition, as well as reward those athletes who have earned special recognition.

Plus, they just look cool.

“It was just something to go out there and recognize our student-athletes at the meet,” Ford said. “So, me and Coach Chak (Jeff Chakouian) were talking about maybe getting a pin or something and I said, ‘What about getting a championship belt?’ He said, ‘For real?’ Last year it being my first year that’s what we talked about, and of course I was running around like I had a water hose in my face all day.

“But then this year we decided we’d go ahead and get the championship belt. At every track meet we’ll have a performer of the meet, so we’ll pick a male and female. … But I also thought it motivated the team, because they were like, ‘Oh man, Coach Ford actually got us something nice.’”

Let the record books show that junior sprinter Kavia Francis and freshman thrower Gary Moore Jr. claimed the first championship belts in BU track and field history for their performances at last week’s season-opening Corky Classic in Lubbock. Francis won the collegiate title in the women’s 200 with a time of 23.36 and also powered to a strong leg for BU’s 4x400 relay team, which dusted the field in Lubbock by four seconds.

Moore, meanwhile, broke a school record on his very first college attempt in the weight throw, and ended up grabbing a silver medal with a best of 65-3.5. The freshman from New Haven, Conn., also finished fourth in the shot put at 56-2.75. When Ford awarded him the championship belt as a prize after the meet, Moore didn’t know what to think.

“Literally had no idea they even did that,” Moore explained. “So, I was just sitting there. I thought (Coach Ford) was just going to keep on talking. He said they had something special. I was like, ‘Hold up, what do they have planned right now?’ But it was really cool. As you could probably tell from the (online) video, I was really excited to get it. First meet as a freshman, you’re really nervous. So, to get that, to show your teammates what you got, I was just excited and happy with how I performed.”

Baylor is coming off a strong 2022 season in Ford’s first as head coach that resulted in 12 program records falling across the indoor and outdoor campaigns. The Bears welcome back 12 All-Americans from that squad, and carry high expectations into a another go-round on the oval, aiming for top 15 team finishes at the NCAA meet for both the men and women.

“They’ve been really focused on the season,” Ford said. “We set some goals as a team for both men and women, and they’re just trying to execute them. The big thing for me is keeping each other accountable.”

Among the top returners for the BU women are Francis, a junior from Jamaica who set the Baylor record in the 400 during the outdoor season last year at 51.15; Mariah Ayers, a senior from Garland who competed in five events at nationals over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2022; and Imaobong Uko, a sophomore from Nigeria who helped BU to All-America placements in the 4x400 relay in an impressive debut season.

With the returning talent on hand and an influx of some gifted freshmen, the Baylor women believe they’re ready to make some noise at nationals.

“This is a topic that we've been talking about,” Francis said. “The girls with the coaches and ourselves together, because the team that we have right now is so much better than before. And I've been here for three years now. So, right now, we have a great team and I think that we can do exceptionally great things this year.”

On the men’s side, Baylor tied for 18th at the NCAA outdoor meet last season, its best NCAA finish since 2015, when the Bears were 13th. They believe that there’s no reason they shouldn’t score even more points in 2023, aided by the return of All-Americans like sophomore hurdler Nathaniel Ezekiel, senior sprinter Kamden Jackson, fifth-year senior quarter-miler Matthew Moorer and sophomore javelin star Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi.

“I take a breath every day and thank God for the group that we have, and just ask God to give me a lot of wisdom and make sure that we push them but not push them to that brink where they feel overly pressured,” said Ford, whose team will compete again Saturday at the Martin Luther King Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “But we want them to feel some pressure. Because if we have aspirations of being Top 15 in the nation team-wise at the end of the year, indoor and outdoor, then we have to push them a little bit more to get them out of those comfort zones.”

Who knows? If they perform well enough, the Bears should get a chance to strut and flex and thump their chests. Again, it’s hard not do when you’re wearing a gaudy championship belt.

“I tried,” Francis said, when asked if she flexed after receiving her belt. “I don’t have any muscles, but I was flexing.”