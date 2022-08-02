Baylor track welcomes transfer from South Dakota

The Baylor track and field program has landed a transfer from South Dakota in sprinter Demar Francis.
Francis is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and attended Excelsior High School in Kingston, where he broke the school's 28-year-old record in the 400 meters.
Francis holds collegiate career-bests of 6.87 seconds in the 60 meters, 10.67 in the 100, 20.65 in the 200 and 45.79 in the 400. He was a three-time Summit League champion in the 400 for South Dakota. He also won conference titles in the 200 and 4x100 relay last season.