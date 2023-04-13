A strong 40-team field awaits Baylor track and field, as it competes at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday and Saturday.

The Baylor men are ranked 20th in the country, while the BU women currently come in at No. 56.

The Bears will face the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, UCF, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, NC State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech, among others. Each of those programs has either a men’s or women’s team ranked in the Top 25 and, in some cases, both. Earlier this season, BU head coach Michael Ford called this meet "a mini-nationals."

Seven Baylor athletes lead the Big 12 in their respective events, including Imaobong Uko (women’s 200), Mariah Ayers (women’s 400), Hasani Barr (men’s 400), Nathaniel Ezekiel (men’s 400 hurdles), Annamaria Kostarellis (women’s 10,000), Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (men’s javelin) and the men’s 4x400-meter relay team. BU’s seven combined No. 1 marks rank second in the Big 12, behind only Texas with 13.

This weekend’s meet will be televised on SEC Network+.