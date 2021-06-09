Baylor track's Fields, Jackson thwarted in NCAA semis

EUGENE, Ore. — The Baylor men’s track team won’t put any individual runners on the podium.

Baylor senior Howard Fields III entered the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a “just win” mindset, but the competition proved too stiff. Fields finished 16th in the semifinals of the 400-meter dash on Wednesday, and was shut out of reaching Friday’s final.

Fields, who won his first Big 12 individual title earlier this season, finished the race in a time of 46.70, far behind the season-best 45.37 he ran in April at the LSU Alumni Gold meet.

In his first NCAA meet experience, Baylor freshman Kamden Jackson couldn’t make it through the semifinal race of the 100-meter dash. Jackson clocked 10.46, which was sixth in his heat and 20th overall. Oregon freshman Micah Williams delighted the home crowd at Hayward Field, going 10.11 for the top time of the day.

The other race for the Baylor men on Wednesday was the 4x400 relay, which was not compete by press time.

Semifinal action for the women will start on Thursday.