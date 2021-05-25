Baylor track's game plan: Execute, don't chase the clock

Can you chase time? Maybe if you’re Marty McFly riding around in a souped-up DeLorean. But if you’re a college track athlete, it usually makes more sense to focus on executing and let the times fall where they may.
For instance, at this week’s NCAA West Prelims, it’s more about chasing a spot than fixating on a particular number on the stopwatch. Finish in the top 12 and you move on to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Finish unlucky No. 13 (or lower) and your season is over.
“Of course you’ve got to run fast. At these meets it’s either you run fast or you don’t move on,” said Baylor sophomore Deshaun Jones, the reigning Big 12 champion in the 110-meter hurdles. “But if I execute my race plan and execute everything I need to do to have a successful race, the time is going to be there.”
Baylor will send 24 individuals (12 men, 12 women) to the NCAA West meet in College Station, competing in a total 21 events, including the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in both the men’s and women’s divisions. And plenty of those Bears should feel bullish about their chances of reaching Eugene.
For the women, Aaliyah Miller and Ackera Nugent flashed their staggering potential during the indoor season by winning NCAA titles in their respective events. Miller won gold in the 800 meters and will enter this regional meet as a strong favorite to advance on to nationals. The senior has a season-best time of 2:00.87 that she clocked at the Michael Johnson Invitational, and she is coming off a strong, Big 12-winning performance of 2:01.82 two weeks ago at the conference meet in Manhattan, Kan.
Nugent, meanwhile, has already exceeded all expectations for her debut year, as the freshman from Jamaica won NCAAs in the 60-meter hurdles during the indoor campaign. She’ll enter this week’s meet ranked sixth in the region in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 100-meter dash.
“She rises to the moment. You have some athletes that just rise to the level of the competition,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “I think Ackera is like that.”
Harbour said he expects good things from sophomore sprinter Mariah Ayers in the 200, who is peaking at the right time.
“People say it’s probably going to be harder than nationals, just because everybody’s trying to get to nationals,” said Ayers, who finished fifth at the Big 12 meet in a time of 23.44 after clocking 23.08 in the prelims. “So, I know to expect a lot and everybody’s going to be out there running fast.”
Baylor should also benefit from the return of Tuesdi Tidwell, the senior pole vaulter who missed the Big 12 meet due to COVID protocols.
The Baylor men’s team gets its own reinforcement in the person of Maxwell Willis. Baylor held the senior sprinter out of the Big 12 meet due to a minor injury, which Harbour classified “a smart thing.” The coach said that Willis has looked great in recent workouts and is poised for a swift finish to the season.
Jones should be a threat to make it through the NCAA West meet in the hurdles. The sophomore transfer from Barton County (Kan.) Community College shrugged off the numbers on the heat sheet, as he was ranked fifth in the Big 12 in the 110 hurdles entering the conference meet. Instead, he went out and dropped a personal-best time of 13.70 to win gold to go along with the conference crown he won in the 60 hurdles during the indoor season.
“If you had asked a person to go off just what’s on the paper, who would win, they would never pick me to win,” Jones said. “Then you had a guy who ran 13.7 and he would have been the guy you picked to win. But you can run 13.70 one time and never run it again. When we say times don’t really matter, yeah, you can run that fast but when we all line up together you’re going to have to show me that you can do it again.”
Another performer for the Baylor men peaking at the right time appears to be senior Howard “Trey” Fields III. The quarter-miler is coming off his first career Big 12 individual title in the 400, and will also play a key role for the 4x400 relay.
“Our four (men’s and women’s) relays all have a shot, so that would be exciting if we can get all four of them up there,” Harbour said. “And all four of them have a chance to make the finals at NCAAs. So, if we can do that and get a bunch of individuals out with them, our goal this year has been to finish strong. … But we’ve got to get through (the meet at) A&M this week.”