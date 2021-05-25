Baylor track's game plan: Execute, don't chase the clock

Jones should be a threat to make it through the NCAA West meet in the hurdles. The sophomore transfer from Barton County (Kan.) Community College shrugged off the numbers on the heat sheet, as he was ranked fifth in the Big 12 in the 110 hurdles entering the conference meet. Instead, he went out and dropped a personal-best time of 13.70 to win gold to go along with the conference crown he won in the 60 hurdles during the indoor season.

“If you had asked a person to go off just what’s on the paper, who would win, they would never pick me to win,” Jones said. “Then you had a guy who ran 13.7 and he would have been the guy you picked to win. But you can run 13.70 one time and never run it again. When we say times don’t really matter, yeah, you can run that fast but when we all line up together you’re going to have to show me that you can do it again.”

Another performer for the Baylor men peaking at the right time appears to be senior Howard “Trey” Fields III. The quarter-miler is coming off his first career Big 12 individual title in the 400, and will also play a key role for the 4x400 relay.