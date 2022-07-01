Baylor track's Morake qualifies for World Championships

Morake, a sophomore coming off an All-American season for the Bears, will race in the women’s 4x400-meter relay and in the mixed (co-ed) relay for South Africa. Morake will race against fellow Baylor All-American Imaobong Uko and Team Nigeria on July 15. She will also run for the women’s 4x400 title July 23.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships begin on July 15 from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This is the first time that the event has been held in the United States. Baylor’s Nathaniel Ezekiel, Uko, and alumnus Trayvon Bromell have already qualified for that meet, while Laurenz Colbert qualified for the junior world championships in the 100-meter dash in Columbia held the first week of August.