Baylor track's speedsters want to make up for lost time

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the plans for thousands of college athletes in 2020. But for those in track and field, the end seemed especially cruel. Those athletes didn’t just see the finish line in sight, they were practically breathing on it.

When the NCAA halted sports last March in the wake of the pandemic, one of the casualties was the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Baylor had qualified athletes in four events for nationals, and they were already on site in Albuquerque, N.M., when they received word that they’d have to turn around and go home.

“You go back to those days and you remember how heartbroken you were, how sad you were for the athletes,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “Getting that close to the NCAA meet and not having that opportunity, that was sad. It’s something where you just felt for them, as hard as they’d worked. To get that close, we were literally there on Thursday. To see how hard they’ve battled, I think — we’ll see this weekend — but I think we’ve had as good a fall as we’ve ever had, and that’s amazing when you consider what we’ve been through.”

Baylor will press the reset button and try again to stockpile plenty of precious medals, as the Bears’ 2021 season commences Saturday at Texas Tech’s Corky Classic in Lubbock.