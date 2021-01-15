Baylor track's speedsters want to make up for lost time

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the plans for thousands of college athletes in 2020. But for those in track and field, the end seemed especially cruel. Those athletes didn’t just see the finish line in sight, they were practically breathing on it.
When the NCAA halted sports last March in the wake of the pandemic, one of the casualties was the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Baylor had qualified athletes in four events for nationals, and they were already on site in Albuquerque, N.M., when they received word that they’d have to turn around and go home.
“You go back to those days and you remember how heartbroken you were, how sad you were for the athletes,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “Getting that close to the NCAA meet and not having that opportunity, that was sad. It’s something where you just felt for them, as hard as they’d worked. To get that close, we were literally there on Thursday. To see how hard they’ve battled, I think — we’ll see this weekend — but I think we’ve had as good a fall as we’ve ever had, and that’s amazing when you consider what we’ve been through.”
Baylor will press the reset button and try again to stockpile plenty of precious medals, as the Bears’ 2021 season commences Saturday at Texas Tech’s Corky Classic in Lubbock.
Harbour said that the Baylor men’s team won’t be especially deep for the indoor season. That’s due to a number of unforeseen personnel losses, including one outgoing transfer, two athletes that graduated early and chose not to keep competing, and three others that don’t have indoor eligibility this year but will be back for the outdoor campaign.
“When you have 12 scholarships and you have six out, that’s a little bit tough on the guys’ side,” Harbour said. “I guess football and basketball have been experiencing the same thing with COVID this year. That’s where we’re starting at with the men, but the men we do have are excited, ready to go, and I’m anxious to see what these guys do up there this weekend.”
The Bears’ quality could make up some for the lack of quantity, as several potential NCAA scorers remain. That group is led by junior pole vaulter KC Lightfoot, the reigning Region Athlete of the Year for the South Central Region. Lightfoot won his second straight Big 12 indoor title in 2020, clearing a meet-record 18-11. A potential U.S. Olympian, Lightfoot just continues to climb. He recently surpassed six meters (19 feet, 8 inches) in a practice session.
“KC is ready to go. You could see something crazy up there this weekend in Lubbock,” Harbour said.
Other top performers back for the BU men include senior hurdler Jayson Baldridge, senior sprinter Isaiah Cunningham, senior quarter-miler Howard “Trey” Fields III, junior sprinter Matthew Moorer and sophomore sprinter Kamden Jackson.
The potential for the Baylor women appears much more robust. A strong veteran group returns, including 2020 NCAA qualifiers Tuesdi Tidwell in the pole vault and Alex Madlock in the triple jump. Senior Aaliyah Miller has eyes on breaking Nichole Jones’ school-record time in the 1,000-meter run after redshirting last year. The Bears should also benefit from a highly regarded freshman class that features an international flair with the likes of Gontse Morake, the South African Under-18 record holder in both the 400 hurdles and triple jump, and Ackera Nugent, a product of Jamaica who holds the U18 world record in the 100-meter hurdles at 12.89.
“I think we’re a whole lot closer (to that 2017 Big 12 championship team),” Harbour said. “We didn’t have great indoor seasons last year on either side. We want to be better nationally, especially on the men’s side this year. I think that’s very realistic. For us to have a high NCAA finish on the ladies’ side, we’re a little deeper. Obviously with the 18 scholarships, that helps. But talent-wise, they’re probably just as talented as the ones who won it in ’17. Can they pull it all together on that day, with what we’re battling right now, that’s going to be the challenge.”