Baylor tracksters advance to quarters in sprints, hurdles
Kamden Jackson

Baylor's Kamden Jackson will have a shot to make nationals in both the 100 and 200, as the freshman advanced in both races to Friday's quarterfinals.

 Baylor athletics

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor men’s track and field team opened up action at the NCAA West Prelims on Wednesday, and handled their business, sending several athletes on to Friday’s quarterfinal rounds.

Coming off a Big 12 title his last time out, Baylor senior Howard Fields III advanced through the opening round of the 400. Fields won his heat in a time of 46.17 seconds.

BU freshman Kamden Jackson posted a season-best 10.25 clocking in the 100 to advance. Jackson also later added an advancement in the 200, going 20.72.

The Bears qualified a pair of athletes in the 110 hurdles, freshman Elijah Morris, who clocked a season-best 13.76 and Big 12 champ Deshaun Jones, who went 13.87 and nabbed the next-to-last spot.

The top 12 spots in Friday’s quarterfinals will advance on to the NCAA meet. Meanwhile, the opening round of the women’s events will start Thursday.

