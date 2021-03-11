Baylor tracksters plan to make most of nervous energy at NCAA Indoors

Hopefully the roof of the Tyson Center stands high enough for Lightfoot, because the Baylor junior is capable of kicking it right off the rafters. It’s no exaggeration to say that Lightfoot has put together the greatest indoor season of any college pole vaulter in history. He has raised the bar on the collegiate record three different times this season, becoming the first collegian to clear six meters (19-8.25).

“I knew there were going to be some big marks coming indoors, because I trained really hard over the last outdoor season that got canceled. I never stopped training,” Lightfoot said. “Then I came into offseason training really hard again. I knew something was going to come big. I didn’t know if that was going to be a high, 5.80 bar, a 5.90 bar, a six-meter bar. My original goal for indoors was the magical six-meter bar, so I’m glad I got that one out. I can’t really say that I didn’t see it coming.”

Even while noting that “nothing is guaranteed,” Lightfoot should approach the runway with an immense amount of confidence as he tries to pocket the first NCAA title of his career. His lead over the No. 2 vaulter in the country is more than nine inches, as BYU’s Zach McWhorter has a best of 18-10.75. Lightfoot is the favorite, by a long shot.