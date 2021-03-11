Baylor tracksters plan to make most of nervous energy

Even for coaches, race day at the NCAA meet always brings a fair amount of nervous energy. Baylor’s Todd Harbour, though, will save his biggest nerves for the COVID-19 protocols before the meet.
“We’ve got one more (COVID) test. I’m more nervous about that than anything,” Harbour said, chuckling. “I’m more nervous about that than watching KC (Lightfoot) compete in the pole vault. Just get us through one more test.”
Please forgive Harbour any flickers of trepidation. After all, his Baylor athletes were all set to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships a year ago in Albuquerque, N.M., when word surfaced that the event would be canceled in response to COVID.
Now that the Bears are back at the national championship stage, it’s understandable why their emotions might be bouncing all over the place, like an overcaffeinated triple jumper.
“We’re extremely grateful and thankful and very humbled,” Harbour said. “It was devastating last year to be that close and then not get to compete. Mack (Rhoades) told all of us head coaches this year, success is going to be measured a little differently. Surviving and getting through a season with COVID, all we’ve had to deal with. That was indoor (season) for us.”
Baylor will compete in six events at this weekend’s NCAA Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark., five on the women’s side and one for the men. It’s a group shallow on quantity, but extremely high on quantity. Four of Baylor’s athletes are ranked in the top five of their respective events, including KC Lightfoot, the prohibitive favorite to win NCAA gold in the men’s pole vault.
Hopefully the roof of the Tyson Center stands high enough for Lightfoot, because the Baylor junior is capable of kicking it right off the rafters. It’s no exaggeration to say that Lightfoot has put together the greatest indoor season of any college pole vaulter in history. He has raised the bar on the collegiate record three different times this season, becoming the first collegian to clear six meters (19-8.25).
“I knew there were going to be some big marks coming indoors, because I trained really hard over the last outdoor season that got canceled. I never stopped training,” Lightfoot said. “Then I came into offseason training really hard again. I knew something was going to come big. I didn’t know if that was going to be a high, 5.80 bar, a 5.90 bar, a six-meter bar. My original goal for indoors was the magical six-meter bar, so I’m glad I got that one out. I can’t really say that I didn’t see it coming.”
Even while noting that “nothing is guaranteed,” Lightfoot should approach the runway with an immense amount of confidence as he tries to pocket the first NCAA title of his career. His lead over the No. 2 vaulter in the country is more than nine inches, as BYU’s Zach McWhorter has a best of 18-10.75. Lightfoot is the favorite, by a long shot.
“He said it very humbly and I don’t think I could’ve said it any better, but pole vault is one of those events where it’s not as easy as he’s making it look,” Harbour said. “He’s making it look way too easy. I coached the pole vault as a high school coach, and you’d take guys down to the state meet, and it’s such a technical event that a little bit off here, your plant is off or your takeoff is off. But he’s making it look way too easy.”
Should he clear a high enough bar to win the NCAA title, Lightfoot said he’ll then set his sights on the American record of 19-9 (6.02 meters) held by Jeff Hartwig since 2002.
“First goal would definitely be just to win,” Lightfoot said. “But if that happens, I’m going to pass my last ones to the American record, because that was the next real big goal for indoors.”
Lightfoot was Baylor’s only qualifier on the men’s team to reach the NCAA meet, as the 4x400 relay team was hit hard by injuries. But the Baylor women will compete in five events at nationals, and the program’s all-time record of 27 points at the NCAA indoor meet appears within reach.
Baylor senior Tuesdi Tidwell, a former walk-on from Early, Texas, has legitimate aspirations of a pole vault national title of her own. Tidwell has cleared 14-7.5 this season, good enough for second in the country behind only LSU’s Lisa Gunnarrson (14-10). Tidwell owns Baylor’s school record in the event and won All-American honors in 2020 as she was ranked fourth nationally.
Ackera Nugent, a freshman from Kingston, Jamaica, also enters the NCAA meet ranked No. 2 in her event, the 60-meter hurdles. While Texas senior Chanel Brissett (7.91 seconds) will be tough to topple, Nugent has flashed incredible potential. She popped off a season-best and school-record time of 7.93 in the prelims of the Big 12 Championships.
Baylor’s 4x400 relay team showed its guts in the final of the Big 12 meet when anchor Lily Williams overtook a strong Texas team on the final lap to win. The Bears rank eighth entering the meet, and while they’re unlikely to supplant one of the SEC powers — SEC teams own eight of the top nine times in the country — they could make the final and give Baylor some valuable points toward the overall team total.
Two of the 4x4 runners will also compete in other events. Sophomore Arria Minor, a transfer from Georgia, broke off a season-best time of 23.03 in the 200-meter final at the Big 12 meet. That gave her a bronze medal as well as a berth to the NCAA meet, where she ranks ninth in the field.
And then there’s Aaliyah Miller, the fifth-year senior half-miler who has hit her stride as her career reaches the bell lap. Miller overcame a stress fracture early in her career and has multiple Big 12 titles to her credit. Now she’s targeting her first NCAA championship.
Miller clocked a 2:02.35 earlier this season at the Iowa State Classic to break the school record. She’s the fifth-ranked runner in the 800 field at nationals.
“I’m not really too focused on time, because time comes,” Miller said. “Whatever time that is, hopefully I can break the 2:02 barrier that I’ve kind of had. If that happens, cool, if it doesn’t, cool. But it’s really about positioning and seeing where everybody is, that’s really what I’m going to be focused on.”
Harbour said Miller has benefited from the tutelage of volunteer assistant Olicia Williams, a former Baylor All-American and school record-holder. One of Williams’ main messages to Miller has been to focus on executing her race plan, and not be tempted to stray based on what other runners in the field might do.
“The 800 is very tricky, you can go out fast, you can go out slow,” Williams said. “Honestly, when the gun goes off, you have to be ready and prepared for whichever way it goes out. Tactics, it’s kind of the same for indoor and outdoor, but positioning-wise and the footing is a little trickier indoors. … I really want to make sure I’m executing the race plans that I have set forth and make sure I’m running confidently and racing smart, just seeing what that gets me at the end of the day.”
If Baylor’s athletes do nothing more than live up to their pre-meet national rankings, it could shape up as a highly successful meet.
More than anything, they’re just glad to have the chance.
“As coaches, we’re competitors. We want to compete at a high level,” Harbour said. “ So for us to be back here, we’re thankful, we’re humbled. We battled, like every other team on campus has. It’s been a season like no other.”