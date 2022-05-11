 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor trio of Sochan, Brown, Mayer invited to NBA Combine

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan along with Kendall Brown and Matthew Mayer have been invited to the NBA Scouting Combine on May 18-22 in Chicago.

Baylor basketball players Jeremy Sochan, Kendall Brown and Matthew Mayer have received invitations to the NBA Scouting Combine May 18-22 in Chicago.

Both Sochan and Brown, who were freshman forwards for the Bears in 2021-22, are projected lottery picks in the June 23 NBA Draft. Senior guard Mayer could return to college after entering the transfer portal recently.

The Baylor trio is among 76 players expected to attend the NBA Combine. Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills.

