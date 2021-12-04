Baylor turns to Smith, survives Tigers' charge, 70-68

Missouri put the challenge in the Big 12/SEC Challenge installment at the Ferrell Center on Saturday night.
But No. 5 Baylor was equal to it.
The Bears responded to a brief, 3-point deficit in the fourth quarter by fighting back with a 12-0 run and secured a 70-68 victory over the Tigers.
Missouri guard Haley Troup tossed in a 3-pointer that put the Tigers in front, 60-57, with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter. That highlighted Missouri’s rally from a nine-point halftime deficit, coinciding with a four-minute field goal drought for Baylor.
Who would come through for the Bears?
Who else?
NaLyssa Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to snap the field goal dry spell. She also made a couple of free throws as Baylor edged back in front, 61-60.
But the Bears weren’t finished. On the next trip down the floor, Sarah Andrews hit a trey that pushed Baylor ahead, 64-60. Jordan Lewis made a free throw that capped the run and put Baylor in front, 69-60, with three minutes on the clock.
It was that kind of scrap and continued until the final buzzer. Lewis made one of two free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining for a two-point lead. Missouri’s Lauren Hansen had a look from inside the arc to tie it, but the shot bounced off the rim and away.
Smith finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds to power the Bears (8-1) to their fifth straight win.
Aijha Blackwell was almost as good for Missouri (8-1). She had 20 points and 16 boards before fouling out when Lewis took a charge with 3:56 left.
Andrews hit the crucial fourth-quarter 3-pointer and another jumper in the lane that extended Baylor’s lead to six points. She finished with 10 and backup forward Caitlin Bickle had 11.
Missouri pushed Baylor throughout the first half, but each time the Tigers would put together a run, Smith answered for the Bears.
Troup got into the lane for a basket that pulled the Tigers within three points midway through the second quarter. But 12 seconds later, Smith hit a jumper on the other end.
That started a 9-3 mini run in which Ja'Mee Asberry contributed a 3-pointer and helped Baylor stretch its lead back to nine.
Smith hit the Bears’ final three shots of the half, including a jumper with three seconds left in the second quarter for a 36-27 halftime lead.
Baylor’s preseason All-American went to the break with 15 points and eight rebounds.
And yet Blackwell wasn’t far behind. Missouri’s star hit 5 of 8 shots in the first half and had 11 points and nine boards at intermission. At times during the first 20 minutes, she and Smith traded buckets on alternating possessions like they were playing the basketball version of dueling banjos.
Blackwell’s effort helped the Tigers stay in the game despite their slow start. Baylor scored the first seven points of the contest while Missouri missed its first seven shots.
The Bears energy on the defensive end created the biggest difference in the first half as they forced Missouri into nine turnovers. However, the Tigers won the rebounding battle, 19-16, in the first half.
Missouri won the rebounding category for the game, 38-35.
Baylor struggled from the free-throw line making just 18 of 32, but the Bears outshot Missouri, 32-14, from the foul stripe.