Baylor turns to Smith, survives Tigers' charge, 70-68

Smith finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds to power the Bears (8-1) to their fifth straight win.

Aijha Blackwell was almost as good for Missouri (8-1). She had 20 points and 16 boards before fouling out when Lewis took a charge with 3:56 left.

Andrews hit the crucial fourth-quarter 3-pointer and another jumper in the lane that extended Baylor’s lead to six points. She finished with 10 and backup forward Caitlin Bickle had 11.

Missouri pushed Baylor throughout the first half, but each time the Tigers would put together a run, Smith answered for the Bears.

Troup got into the lane for a basket that pulled the Tigers within three points midway through the second quarter. But 12 seconds later, Smith hit a jumper on the other end.

That started a 9-3 mini run in which Ja'Mee Asberry contributed a 3-pointer and helped Baylor stretch its lead back to nine.

Smith hit the Bears’ final three shots of the half, including a jumper with three seconds left in the second quarter for a 36-27 halftime lead.

Baylor’s preseason All-American went to the break with 15 points and eight rebounds.