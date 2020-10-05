Baylor unmatched at Big 12 Match Play, claims second title in three years

HOCKLEY, Texas — When it comes to match play, the Baylor men’s golf team has proven itself as a tough matchup to play.

Mike McGraw’s Bears won the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Sunday at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks, taking the title for the second time in the event’s three-year history. Baylor also won the inaugural event in 2018.

Baylor shot its way to a perfect 5-0 record, defeating Oklahoma State in Sunday’s title match. The Bears tied the Cowboys 3-3 in the individual matches, but bested OSU, 9-4, on the hole differential tiebreaker.

McGraw was Oklahoma State’s head coach from 2005-13 and led the Cowboys to an NCAA title in 2006. He joined Baylor in 2015 after a one-year layover as an assistant at Alabama.

Also on Sunday, Baylor defeated Iowa State, 3-2-1, to finish the pool play portion of the event at 4-0.

Against Oklahoma State, Baylor established itself as the team to chase. BU’s Cooper Dossey, Johnny Keefer and Ryan Grider all won their matches, 3 and 2, over OSU’s Ramsus Neergaard-Peterson, Austin Eckroat and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, respectively.