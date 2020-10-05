Baylor unmatched at Big 12 Match Play, claims second title in three years

HOCKLEY, Texas — When it comes to match play, the Baylor men’s golf team has proven itself as a tough matchup to play.
Mike McGraw’s Bears won the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Sunday at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks, taking the title for the second time in the event’s three-year history. Baylor also won the inaugural event in 2018.
Baylor shot its way to a perfect 5-0 record, defeating Oklahoma State in Sunday’s title match. The Bears tied the Cowboys 3-3 in the individual matches, but bested OSU, 9-4, on the hole differential tiebreaker.
McGraw was Oklahoma State’s head coach from 2005-13 and led the Cowboys to an NCAA title in 2006. He joined Baylor in 2015 after a one-year layover as an assistant at Alabama.
Also on Sunday, Baylor defeated Iowa State, 3-2-1, to finish the pool play portion of the event at 4-0.
Against Oklahoma State, Baylor established itself as the team to chase. BU’s Cooper Dossey, Johnny Keefer and Ryan Grider all won their matches, 3 and 2, over OSU’s Ramsus Neergaard-Peterson, Austin Eckroat and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, respectively.
The Cowboys were scrappy, though, and fought back to tie the match. Jonas Baumgaurtner won his match with Baylor’s Trey Bosco, 2 and 1, to give OSU its first points. Needing to halve or win one of the final two matches to clinch the title, Baylor couldn’t put the Cowboys away. OSU’s Aman Gupta went birdie-birdie on his final two holes to claim a 1-up win over BU’s Colin Kober, and Brian Stark took down the Bears’ Brandon Hoff with a 1-up victory.
That tied things at 3-3 and sent things to a tiebreaker, which Baylor won to seize the title. It’s the third Big 12 championship in program history, as the Bears won the 2001 Big 12 stroke play title in addition to 2018’s match play event.
Keefer, a redshirt freshman from San Antonio, didn’t drop a single one of his matches at the event, going 4-0-1, while Dossey and Grider both tallied 4-1 records.
Baylor will close out the fall season Oct. 18-20 at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!