Baylor-UTA softball game postponed

The No. 22 Baylor softball team's season opener against UTA on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium has been postponed due to expected inclement weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Baylor's postponement came after four games against No. 9 Louisiana and Missouri State were canceled Feb. 13-14 in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette.

Now the Lady Bears hope to get their season underway at the Getterman Classic on Friday through Sunday. Baylor will open Friday against Northwestern State at 3 p.m. followed by No. 23 Missouri at 5:30 p.m.

