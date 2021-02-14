 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor-UTA softball game postponed
0 comments

Baylor-UTA softball game postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 22 Baylor softball team's season opener against UTA on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium has been postponed due to expected inclement weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Baylor's postponement came after four games against No. 9 Louisiana and Missouri State were canceled Feb. 13-14 in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette.

Now the Lady Bears hope to get their season underway at the Getterman Classic on Friday through Sunday. Baylor will open Friday against Northwestern State at 3 p.m. followed by No. 23 Missouri at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert