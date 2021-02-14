Baylor-UTA softball game postponed

The No. 22 Baylor softball team's season opener against UTA on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium has been postponed due to expected inclement weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Baylor's postponement came after four games against No. 9 Louisiana and Missouri State were canceled Feb. 13-14 in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette.
Now the Lady Bears hope to get their season underway at the Getterman Classic on Friday through Sunday. Baylor will open Friday against Northwestern State at 3 p.m. followed by No. 23 Missouri at 5:30 p.m.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
