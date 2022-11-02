Baylor volleyball aces Texas Tech in Lubbock, 3-1

LUBBOCK — Delivering nine service aces from the service line, the No. 11 Baylor volleyball team picked up a four-set win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Freshman Riley Simpson dropped in four aces for the Bears. Kara McGhee paced the attack at the net with 16 kills.

The Bears (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) took the season series with the Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) with the win, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23.

With the victory, BU has had seven straight seasons with 20 or more wins, all under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Baylor will play Kansas at home on Saturday.