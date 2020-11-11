Baylor volleyball adds highly regarded class

The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team looked to restock with an eight-player signing class on Wednesday. PrepVolleyball.com ranked BU’s class as the best in the Big 12 and the ninth-best nationally.
Riley Simpson, a 6-4 outside/opposite hitter from Colorado Springs, Colo., ranks as a second-team Under Armour All-American. The class also included middle blocker Kaitlyn Riley of Delafield, Wis.; libero Keagan Polk of Southlake Carroll; opposite side hitter Elise McGhee, the sister of current Bear Kara McGhee, from San Antonio Clark, Magnolia setter Faith Lynch, setter Molly Kipp of Phoenix, Ariz.; middle blocker Alicia Andrew of Ridgefield, Wash.; and middle blocker Preslie Anderson of Chandler, Ariz.
