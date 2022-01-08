Baylor volleyball adds new assistant coach

The Baylor volleyball program has hired Yajaira Cadet as an assistant coach.

Cadet comes to the Bears after serving as the head coach of club team Excel Volleyball for seven years, coaching teams from 10U to 17U. Prior to that, she was a graduate assistant at the University of Evansville in Indiana from 2007 to 2009.

Starting her collegiate career South Carolina in 2001, Cadet led the SEC in digs as a sophomore in 2002. Transferring to California Baptist, she served as team captain and helped the Lancers to back-to-back NAIA national championships in 2004 and 2005 under current Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Cadet and her husband, Abraham, have three children — Isaac, Abigail and Abraham Jr.