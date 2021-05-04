Baylor volleyball adds Skinner from Kentucky

Baylor’s volleyball program just added an All-American and an NCAA champion all in one fell swoop.

Not to mention a legacy commit.

Baylor announced the signing of graduate transfer Avery Skinner for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Skinner won first-team All-American honors from the AVCA in the 2020-21 season for Kentucky, which won the national championship.

She’s the daughter of former Baylor basketball legend Brian Skinner.

In her four-year career at Kentucky, the outside hitter piled up 821 kills, averaging 3.11 kills per set, to go with 178 digs, 91 blocks and 10 service aces. This past season she hit .366 and averaged 3.77 kills per set.

Skinner is from Katy and played volleyball for the Homeschool Christian Youth Association in the Houston area. Her sister Madi just completed her freshman season at Kentucky.

She joins a Baylor program that went 20-7 and reached the Sweet 16 in the 2021 season.