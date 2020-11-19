Baylor volleyball aiming to finish with a flourish

After this weekend, the Baylor volleyball team will experience the world’s longest timeout.
Unlike several major conferences, the Big 12 managed to stage a volleyball season this fall. But the NCAA volleyball tournament won’t get rolling until April, so the third-ranked Bears will have a bit of a wait after their final conference matches against No. 10 Kansas State on Friday and Saturday.
“I normally look at the Thanksgiving time and the party we always have at my house for the selection show, it’s always been the highlight of the season for me,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It’s the culmination of the work you’ve done in the summer. Again, we didn’t get a summer, we didn’t get a spring, and then what you did in your preseason and then finishing conference, what’s that going to look like for us? It’s different. We’ll get through it and it’ll be like a halftime part to me.”
Baylor (11-3) doesn’t have a Big 12 title to chase, as that chance evaporated when the Bears lost a pair of five-set matches to No. 1-ranked Texas in Austin on Nov. 5-6. But the Bears still want to finish strong against the Wildcats (10-4), who trail BU by only a game in the conference standings.
“It has been a season of reminders, like we have to remind each other, ‘Hey, this really could be our last match,’” said senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. “So, we don’t want to come out here and say we didn’t leave it all out on the court or we regret something or we wish we would have done more.”
McGuyre said that the Bears have had some injuries pop up in recent days, and he wasn’t expecting to know exactly who he might have available until Thursday night. But one player who is as healthy as she’s been all year is Pressley. After dealing with various nagging injuries throughout the season, Baylor’s cloud-tickling All-American is flying as high as ever again.
“I think she just started looking like her fresh self this last week in practice,” McGuyre said. “Her and Hannah (Sedwick) are connecting really well out of the back row, which we’ve missed that all season long. It used to be the automatic go-to, and then we weren’t sure what we were getting as much. So, she’s going to be the best of the best, I think, next year.”
Normally, Baylor would celebrate Senior Night in its final home match of the season. The Bears will still do that on Saturday, but this time they’ll limit the spotlight to just one player, middle blocker Lache Harper. A graduate transfer from UCF, Harper plans to be on the court for the Bears when they resume play in the spring. But she won’t return in 2021, despite the NCAA giving seniors an extra year of eligibility.
“Lache will still compete with us in the spring and help finish what we started, but her plan was always a one-year grad transfer. Her knees may or may not even let her get another year, even if she wanted to do that,” McGuyre said.
Meanwhile, McGuyre expects Baylor’s other seniors — Pressley, Sedwick and transfer Andressa Parise — to come back for the 2021 campaign. He classified Sedwick, who got married earlier this year, as 90 percent sure she was returning, while Pressley and Parise have already confirmed their comebacks.
Pressley noted that the Bears (and other contenders) will have a shot to win two NCAA titles in the 2021 calendar year. The NCAA tournament will be a trimmed-down 48-team event beginning with the selection show April 11. But, first, Baylor will want to get in some tune-up games so it’s not going into the NCAAs rusty. McGuyre said that after this weekend he’ll start “scheduling aggressively” for some lead-up contests. He mentioned Rice, Texas State, North Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State and BYU as potential opponents. The NCAA will allow teams to start playing on Jan. 22.
First and foremost, the Bears must concentrate on K-State. The Wildcats are clearly on the rise, and like Baylor they took Texas to five sets in an Oct. 16 loss. Freshman Aliyah Carter stands out as one of the top hitters in the Big 12, while sophomore middle blocker Abigail Archibong ranks third in the conference in blocks per set.
“I feel like they’ve got in those missing pieces that they haven’t had in the past couple years,” Pressley said. “They’ve always been a solid team, but just weren’t able to finish possibly or were just missing something. I feel like they have a lot of offensive weapons, they’re more level-headed. And like Coach said, Suzie (Fritz) is doing a great job of coaching that team, and I’m excited to play them.”
