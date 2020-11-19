Baylor volleyball aiming to finish with a flourish

McGuyre said that the Bears have had some injuries pop up in recent days, and he wasn’t expecting to know exactly who he might have available until Thursday night. But one player who is as healthy as she’s been all year is Pressley. After dealing with various nagging injuries throughout the season, Baylor’s cloud-tickling All-American is flying as high as ever again.

“I think she just started looking like her fresh self this last week in practice,” McGuyre said. “Her and Hannah (Sedwick) are connecting really well out of the back row, which we’ve missed that all season long. It used to be the automatic go-to, and then we weren’t sure what we were getting as much. So, she’s going to be the best of the best, I think, next year.”

Normally, Baylor would celebrate Senior Night in its final home match of the season. The Bears will still do that on Saturday, but this time they’ll limit the spotlight to just one player, middle blocker Lache Harper. A graduate transfer from UCF, Harper plans to be on the court for the Bears when they resume play in the spring. But she won’t return in 2021, despite the NCAA giving seniors an extra year of eligibility.