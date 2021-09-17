Baylor volleyball aims for fourth straight win

The 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will target its fourth straight win on Saturday when it closes out the Baylor Classic against McNeese State.

The Bears (4-3) swept Rice in their home opener Thursday, led by senior setter Hannah Sedwick, who became the fifth Baylor player to top 4,000 career assists. Sedwick delivered 37 assists, many of them in the direction of her fellow “super senior” teammate Yossiana Pressley, who smashed 17 kills.

McNeese dropped to 5-4 on the season after Rice defeated the Cowgirls in three sets on Friday.

Saturday’s match is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center, and will also be streamed on ESPN Plus.